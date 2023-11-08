The Washington Wizards (1-5) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and MNMT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 124 - Wizards 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (- 2.5)

Hornets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-5.1)

Hornets (-5.1) Pick OU: Over (240.5)



Over (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.9

In the 2023-24 season, the Hornets (3-3-0 ATS) and the Wizards (3-3-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 40% of the time.

Charlotte's games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (four out of six), less often than Washington's games have (five out of six).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hornets are 0-1, while the Wizards are 0-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are ninth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and worst defensively (128.7 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (38.8 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (47.7).

With 29 assists per game, the Wizards are fourth-best in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Washington is 21st in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.5).

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.