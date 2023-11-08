For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Evgeny Kuznetsov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Kuznetsov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

