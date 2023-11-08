Dylan Strome will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Strome available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dylan Strome vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:01 on the ice per game.

In Strome's 10 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Strome has registered a point in a game four times this year over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Strome has yet to post an assist through 10 games this season.

Strome has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Strome Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 6 Points 3 6 Goals 3 0 Assists 0

