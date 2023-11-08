Can we anticipate Dylan Strome scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

Strome has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 27.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

