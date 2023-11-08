Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 8?
Can we anticipate Dylan Strome scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- Strome has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 27.3% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
