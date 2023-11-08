Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 146-128 loss to the 76ers (his last action) Avdija put up 16 points and six assists.

We're going to break down Avdija's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Over 2.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last season, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 46.2 per game.

The Hornets conceded 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Hornets were ranked 12th in the league last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Deni Avdija vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 37 20 13 0 3 0 0 12/2/2022 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 31 12 13 1 0 1 0 11/7/2022 18 3 3 3 0 0 0

