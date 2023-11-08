Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Panthers on November 8, 2023
Player prop bet options for Sam Reinhart, Alexander Ovechkin and others are available when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Ovechkin is an offensive leader for Washington with eight points (0.8 per game), with two goals and six assists in 10 games (playing 20:11 per game).
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
John Carlson is a top offensive contributor for Washington with seven total points this season. He has scored one goal and added six assists in 10 games.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Dylan Strome has six points so far, including six goals and zero assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|2
|0
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Reinhart has been vital to Florida this season, with 13 points in 11 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Matthew Tkachuk is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 11 games, with two goals and eight assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
