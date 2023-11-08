When the Florida Panthers meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Aleksander Barkov Jr. and John Carlson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin's two goals and six assists in 10 contests give him eight points on the season.

Carlson's seven points this season, including one goal and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.

This season, Washington's Tom Wilson has six points, courtesy of three goals (second on team) and three assists (fourth).

In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 1-1-0 this season, collecting 65 saves and giving up five goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .929 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (13 points), via collected eight goals and five assists.

Barkov is another key contributor for Florida, with 10 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

Matthew Tkachuk's 10 points this season are via two goals and eight assists.

Anthony Stolarz (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 33rd in the NHL.

Capitals vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 1.9 31st 10th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3 14th 3rd 35.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 5th 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 26th 13.51% Power Play % 9.68% 30th 27th 71.05% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

