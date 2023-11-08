Wednesday's NHL games include the Florida Panthers (6-4-1) visiting the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are underdogs (+115 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-140) ahead of the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Capitals vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In five games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Panthers are 4-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Capitals have been an underdog in six games this season, with two upset wins (33.3%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Florida has put together a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Washington has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dylan Strome 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (+125) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Alexander Ovechkin 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-238) 3.5 (-161)

