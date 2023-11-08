On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Alexander Ovechkin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play, Ovechkin has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Ovechkin's shooting percentage is 4.7%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

