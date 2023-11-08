Alexander Ovechkin Game Preview: Capitals vs. Panthers - November 8
Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will face the Florida Panthers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Ovechkin in that upcoming Capitals-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alexander Ovechkin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Panthers Game Info
|Capitals vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Panthers Prediction
|Capitals vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Panthers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ovechkin Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 20:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- Ovechkin has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Ovechkin has registered a point in a game six times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Ovechkin has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.
- There is a 45.5% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Ovechkin Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|10
|Games
|2
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.