The VCU Rams take on the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Hofstra 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pride scored an average of 58.2 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 62.6 the Rams gave up to opponents.

Hofstra had a 4-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Rams averaged 56.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.0 the Pride allowed.

VCU went 2-3 last season when scoring more than 63.0 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Schedule