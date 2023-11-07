The VCU Rams take on the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Hofstra 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Pride scored an average of 58.2 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 62.6 the Rams gave up to opponents.
  • Hofstra had a 4-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.
  • Last year, the Rams averaged 56.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.0 the Pride allowed.
  • VCU went 2-3 last season when scoring more than 63.0 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Hofstra - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/10/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
11/14/2023 East Carolina - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.