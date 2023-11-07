Tuesday's contest between the VCU Rams (0-0) and Hofstra Pride (0-0) squaring off at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of VCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 7.

Last season, the Rams finished 7-22 in the season.

VCU vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

VCU vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 64, Hofstra 56

VCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams had a -167 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They put up 56.9 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, and gave up 62.6 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball.

On offense, VCU put up 56.0 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (56.9 points per game) was 0.9 PPG higher.

Offensively the Rams fared better in home games last year, putting up 57.9 points per game, compared to 53.7 per game on the road.

VCU ceded 60.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than it allowed away from home (63.9).

