The New York Rangers (8-2-1) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Adam Fox, ahead of their Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Adam Fox D Out Lower Body
Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed
Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body
Christian Fischer RW Questionable Upper Body
Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

  • The Rangers rank 18th in the NHL with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +11.

Red Wings Season Insights

  • With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
  • Detroit gives up 3.1 goals per game (37 total), which ranks 20th in the league.
  • They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +8.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Rangers (-165) Red Wings (+140) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.