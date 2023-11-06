The Washington Wizards (1-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) on November 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Wizards.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (43%).

Washington has put together a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The 76ers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 27th.

The Wizards score 10.6 more points per game (115) than the 76ers give up (104.4).

Washington is 1-4 when it scores more than 104.4 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up more points at home (114.2 per game) than away (112.1) last season.

The Wizards conceded more points at home (114.6 per game) than away (114.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards made fewer triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (37%) too.

