Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (1-4), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards lost their most recent outing 121-114 against the Heat on Friday. Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Corey Kispert SF Questionable Ankle 14.0 3.3 0.7

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Personal)

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

