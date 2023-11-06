The Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (1-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -11.5 228.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in four of five outings.

The average total for Washington's games this season has been 240.2, 11.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 1 20% 116.6 231.6 104.4 229.6 218.5 Wizards 4 80% 115 231.6 125.2 229.6 232.3

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards score an average of 115 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 104.4 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Wizards and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 3-2 0-0 4-1 76ers 5-0 0-0 3-2

Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights

Wizards 76ers 115 Points Scored (PG) 116.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 1-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 125.2 Points Allowed (PG) 104.4 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

