The Washington Wizards (0-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, play the Philadelphia 76ers (0-1). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds last season.

Kyle Kuzma collected 21.2 points, 3.7 assists and 7.3 boards.

Tyus Jones posted 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Deni Avdija collected 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Daniel Gafford averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid's numbers last season were 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He also sank 54.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 trey.

Per game, James Harden posted 21.0 points, 6.1 boards and 10.7 assists. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He drained 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Tyrese Maxey recorded 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He made 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with 2.7 triples per contest.

De'Anthony Melton's numbers last season were 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He sank 42.5% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.

Wizards vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

76ers Wizards 115.2 Points Avg. 113.2 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 38.7% Three Point % 35.6%

