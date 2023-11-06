The Washington Wizards (1-4), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. 76ers matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.6 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while giving up 104.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Wizards are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 115 points per game (12th in NBA), and allow 125.2 per outing (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 229.6 points per game combined, 1.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Philadelphia has won all five of its games against the spread this season.

Washington has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this year.

Wizards and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +50000 +25000 - 76ers +2800 +1000 -

