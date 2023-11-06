The Richmond Spiders play the VMI Keydets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Richmond Betting Trends (2022-23)

VMI went 10-16-0 ATS last season.

The Keydets covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Richmond compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Spiders games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.