Monday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) and Coppin State Eagles (0-0) matching up at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 86-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 86, Coppin State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-23.2)

Virginia Tech (-23.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

Virginia Tech was 119th in the nation in points scored (74.1 per game) and 177th in points conceded (70.1) last season.

On the glass, the Hokies were 251st in the nation in rebounds (30.6 per game) last season. They were 185th in rebounds allowed (31.3 per game).

Virginia Tech was 29th in college basketball in assists (15.5 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Hokies were 74th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last season. They were 87th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

Virginia Tech gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 165th and 199th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, the Hokies attempted 39.6% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 60.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.2% of the Hokies' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.8% were 2-pointers.

