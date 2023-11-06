Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Coppin State Eagles battle the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Coppin State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-27.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-27.5)
|139.5
|-8000
|+1800
Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Hokies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.
- Coppin State covered 10 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.
- Eagles games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.
