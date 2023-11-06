The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) take on the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Virginia Tech had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 354th.

Last year, the Hokies put up 9.1 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles gave up (83.2).

When Virginia Tech scored more than 83.2 points last season, it went 4-0.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Virginia Tech posted 5.9 more points per game (77.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.3).

The Hokies ceded 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).

At home, Virginia Tech drained 2.4 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (32.0%).

