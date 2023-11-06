The VCU Rams (0-0) take on the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

VCU vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (47%).

VCU went 13-1 when it shot better than 47% from the field.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 163rd.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams scored were only 4.5 fewer points than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).

When VCU scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 8-0.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, VCU averaged 4.3 more points per game (73) than it did on the road (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Rams ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.5.

In terms of total threes made, VCU performed better in home games last year, making 6.1 per game, compared to 5.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 34.9% mark on the road.

VCU Upcoming Schedule