The Richmond Spiders (0-0) are heavy, 17.5-point favorites against the VMI Keydets (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Richmond vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -17.5 145.5

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

Richmond and its opponents went over 145.5 combined points in nine of 30 games last season.

The average amount of points in Richmond's matchups last season was 136.7, which is 8.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Richmond went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

Richmond won nine of the 18 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (50%).

The Spiders played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Richmond has a 96.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Richmond vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 9 30% 68.9 138.3 67.8 144.6 136.7 VMI 14 53.8% 69.4 138.3 76.8 144.6 142.1

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spiders averaged 68.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets allowed.

When Richmond put up more than 76.8 points last season, it went 4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Richmond vs. VMI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 11-19-0 0-1 14-16-0 VMI 10-16-0 2-1 15-11-0

Richmond vs. VMI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond VMI 12-4 Home Record 6-8 1-11 Away Record 1-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

