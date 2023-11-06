Monday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (0-0) and VMI Keydets (0-0) going head to head at Robins Center has a projected final score of 80-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Richmond, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Richmond vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Richmond vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 80, VMI 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-18.8)

Richmond (-18.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Richmond Performance Insights

Last year, Richmond was 249th in college basketball offensively (68.9 points scored per game) and 105th on defense (67.8 points allowed).

The Spiders were 258th in college basketball in rebounds per game (30.5) and 265th in rebounds conceded (32.3) last year.

At 12.2 assists per game last year, Richmond was 249th in the country.

With 7.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.0% from downtown last year, the Spiders were 112th and 240th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Richmond was 230th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.9%) last year.

Last season, Richmond attempted 55.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.8% of Richmond's baskets were 2-pointers, and 33.2% were 3-pointers.

