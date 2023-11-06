Monday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) matching up with the Richmond Spiders (0-0) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-54 victory as our model heavily favors Duke.

Last season, the Spiders went 21-11 over the course of the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Duke Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 72, Richmond 54

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Richmond Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spiders outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game last season (scoring 69.0 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball while giving up 61.6 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball) and had a +236 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Richmond scored 76.9 points per game in A-10 play, and 69.0 overall.

At home, the Spiders scored 85.2 points per game last season, 23.4 more than they averaged away (61.8).

In 2022-23, Richmond gave up 5.1 more points per game at home (66.6) than on the road (61.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.