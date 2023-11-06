The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.

Radford vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels had given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Radford went 16-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished 83rd.

The Highlanders put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.

Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Radford averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (65.9).

At home, the Highlanders allowed 62.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.4.

At home, Radford knocked down 6.2 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule