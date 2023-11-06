The Columbia Lions face the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Providence vs. Columbia matchup.

Providence vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence vs. Columbia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Providence vs. Columbia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Providence put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Friars games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Columbia put together a 10-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 23 times last year.

