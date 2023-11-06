Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kuzma, in his previous game (November 3 loss against the Heat), put up 22 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kuzma's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Over 6.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-156)

Over 2.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 110.9 points per contest last season made the 76ers the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers conceded 24.2 per game last season, ranking them sixth in the league.

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, fifth in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 30 12 11 4 1 0 1 12/27/2022 38 14 8 1 2 0 0 11/2/2022 31 18 8 4 2 0 0 10/31/2022 33 9 7 2 1 1 0

