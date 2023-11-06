The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) hit the court against the James Madison Dukes (0-0) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

James Madison vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -16.5 146.5

Dukes Betting Records & Stats

James Madison's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 146.5 points 13 of 28 times.

The Dukes had a 148.6-point average over/under in their contests last year, 2.1 more points than the point total for this game.

The Dukes were 17-11-0 against the spread last season.

James Madison was underdogs four times last season and won once.

The Dukes were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Dukes.

James Madison vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 10 32.3% 70.9 151.4 67.9 136 137.5 James Madison 13 46.4% 80.5 151.4 68.1 136 147.5

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The Dukes' 80.5 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, James Madison went 13-5 against the spread and 18-5 overall.

James Madison vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 0-1 17-14-0 James Madison 17-11-0 0-0 14-14-0

James Madison vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State James Madison 12-2 Home Record 11-3 4-7 Away Record 8-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.4 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

