The Howard Bison (0-0) are favored by 7.5 points against the Hampton Pirates (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Hampton vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Burr Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Howard -7.5 146.5

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton played 11 games last season that went over 146.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Pirates matchups last year was 145.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Pirates were 13-12-0 last season.

Hampton won four, or 18.2%, of the 22 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Pirates won one of their 13 games, or 7.7%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 27.8% chance to win.

Hampton vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Howard 18 62.1% 75.3 143.5 72.6 150.1 146.2 Hampton 11 44% 68.2 143.5 77.5 150.1 143.9

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were just 4.4 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison gave up.

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, Hampton went 5-0 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Hampton vs. Howard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Howard 16-13-0 4-1 16-13-0 Hampton 13-12-0 6-8 13-12-0

Hampton vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Howard Hampton 12-2 Home Record 7-6 6-8 Away Record 1-13 7-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

