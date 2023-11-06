The Monmouth Hawks (0-0) are double-digit, 11.5-point underdogs against the George Mason Patriots (0-0) at EagleBank Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 140.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

George Mason vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -11.5 140

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 33 games last season, George Mason and its opponents went over 140 points.

George Mason games had an average of 136.0 points last season, 4.0 less than this game's over/under.

George Mason went 18-15-0 ATS last season.

George Mason was the moneyline favorite 21 total times last season. It went 15-6 in those games.

The Patriots won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -735 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, George Mason has an implied win probability of 88.0%.

George Mason vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140 2022-23 % of Games Over 140 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 13 39.4% 68.7 130.4 67.3 142 138 Monmouth 15 45.5% 61.7 130.4 74.7 142 136.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

Last year, the Patriots put up 6.0 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Hawks allowed (74.7).

George Mason went 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

George Mason vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 18-15-0 2-1 12-21-0 Monmouth 12-21-0 3-11 19-14-0

George Mason vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason Monmouth 14-2 Home Record 3-10 4-7 Away Record 3-15 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.