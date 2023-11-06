The George Mason Patriots (0-0) face the Monmouth Hawks (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

Last season, the Patriots had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents made.

George Mason went 14-2 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Patriots were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks ranked 288th.

Last year, the Patriots recorded 68.7 points per game, six fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up.

When George Mason put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 7-3.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

George Mason scored 74.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.2).

At home, the Patriots surrendered 2.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than in away games (68.5).

George Mason drained 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

George Mason Upcoming Schedule