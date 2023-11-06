Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 5
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 6
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
