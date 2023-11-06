Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avdija totaled 14 points in his last game, which ended in a 121-114 loss against the Heat.

Now let's break down Avdija's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-102)

Over 10.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-125)

Over 5.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-156)

Over 2.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-233)

Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game last season, third in the league.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding an average of 24.2 assists last year, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the 76ers conceded 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 24 4 2 3 0 0 0 12/27/2022 20 7 3 0 1 1 0 11/2/2022 29 5 8 1 0 3 0 10/31/2022 17 0 1 2 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.