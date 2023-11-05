Matt Kuchar is the in the lead at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship after three rounds of play. Kuchar is shooting -19 and is +260 to win.

World Wide Technology Championship Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 10:30 AM ET
  • Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante
  • Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,452 yards

World Wide Technology Championship Best Odds to Win

Matt Kuchar

  • Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-19)
  • Odds to Win: +260

Kuchar Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 8 1 6th
Round 2 65 -7 7 0 5th
Round 3 67 -5 9 2 11th

Erik Van Rooyen

  • Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-18)
  • Odds to Win: +400

Van Rooyen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -4 6 2 28th
Round 2 64 -8 8 0 2nd
Round 3 66 -6 5 1 6th

Camilo Villegas

  • Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-19)
  • Odds to Win: +500

Villegas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd
Round 2 64 -8 8 2 2nd
Round 3 69 -3 7 4 30th

Justin Suh

  • Tee Time: 12:31 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Suh Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 8 2 12th
Round 2 65 -7 9 2 5th
Round 3 68 -4 7 3 22nd

Mackenzie Hughes

  • Tee Time: 12:31 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +900

Hughes Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 4 3 88th
Round 2 65 -7 6 1 5th
Round 3 63 -9 7 0 1st

World Wide Technology Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Will Gordon 4th (-17) +1000
Michael Kim 7th (-15) +3500
Carson Young 7th (-15) +5000
Patton Kizzire 7th (-15) +6000
Lucas Herbert 12th (-14) +6500
Scott Piercy 7th (-15) +7000
Kramer Hickok 7th (-15) +8000
Sam Ryder 12th (-14) +9000
Ryan Palmer 12th (-14) +13000
Adam Long 12th (-14) +13000

