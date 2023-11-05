The Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the New England Patriots' defense and J.C. Jackson in Week 9 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Commanders receivers' matchup versus the Patriots secondary.

Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 61.5 7.7 29 87 8.23

Terry McLaurin vs. J.C. Jackson Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has racked up 495 receiving yards on 42 catches to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Washington's passing attack has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 1,870 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks seventh with 13 passing touchdowns.

In terms of total offense, the Commanders are 15th in the NFL in points (21.4 per game) and 15th in total yards (319.6 per game).

Washington carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 38.5 times per game (fourth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 12th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 36 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 56.3%.

J.C. Jackson & the Patriots' Defense

J.C. Jackson has a team-high one interception to go along with 16 tackles and six passes defended.

Defensively, New England has given up 1,786 passing yards, or 223.3 per game -- that places the team 21st in the league.

The Patriots' points-against average on defense is 26 per game, sixth-worst in the league.

Two players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. J.C. Jackson Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin J.C. Jackson Rec. Targets 63 43 Def. Targets Receptions 42 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 495 16 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 61.9 2.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 124 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

