With the Washington Commanders squaring off against the New England Patriots in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Terry McLaurin a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

This season McLaurin has 42 catches (63 targets), leading his squad with 495 yards (61.9 per game) plus two TDs.

McLaurin has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1

