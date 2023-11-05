In the Week 9 contest between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Logan Thomas hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Thomas' 40 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 280 yards (40 per game) and three scores.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but no games with more than one.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1

