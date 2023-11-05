The Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will John Bates hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates has 100 yards on nine catches. He has been targeted 12 times, and puts up 14.3 yards receiving per contest.

Bates, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0

