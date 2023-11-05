The New England Patriots (2-6) take on the Washington Commanders (3-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

We have more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

This year the Commanders rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Patriots give up (26).

The Commanders collect just 1.5 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Patriots allow (321.1).

This year Washington averages 85.9 rushing yards per game, 12 fewer than New England allows (97.9).

The Commanders have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (7).

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored on the road (24.3) is higher than their overall average (21.4). But their average points conceded in road games (24.3) is lower than overall (28.5).

The Commanders rack up 304.8 yards per game in away games (14.8 less than their overall average), and give up 393 in away games (18.9 more than overall).

Washington accumulates 210.5 passing yards per game in away games (23.3 less than its overall average), and gives up 283.5 in road games (26.7 more than overall).

The Commanders accumulate 94.3 rushing yards per game in road games (8.4 more than their overall average), and concede 109.5 in away games (7.9 less than overall).

The Commanders convert 26.9% of third downs in away games (6.1% lower than their overall average), and give up 32.7% away from home (8.4% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Atlanta W 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at New York L 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia L 38-31 FOX 11/5/2023 at New England - FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/19/2023 New York - FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.