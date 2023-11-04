The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) and the William & Mary Tribe (5-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in a battle of CAA foes.

Albany (NY) is totaling 364.7 yards per game offensively this year (58th in the FCS), and is surrendering 318.3 yards per game (35th) on the other side of the ball. William & Mary's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 282.1 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 370 total yards per game, which ranks 48th.

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts.

William & Mary vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

William & Mary vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

William & Mary Albany (NY) 370 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (31st) 282.1 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (69th) 225.6 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.9 (85th) 144.4 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.8 (33rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has compiled 1,150 yards on 59.7% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 314 yards with one score.

Malachi Imoh is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 714 yards, or 89.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Imoh has also chipped in with 17 catches for 149 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Bronson Yoder has collected 408 yards (on 77 attempts) with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo's 271 receiving yards (33.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 catches on 29 targets with three touchdowns.

Sean McElwain has put up a 215-yard season so far. He's caught 18 passes on 14 targets.

Hollis Mathis' 13 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has 2,172 pass yards for Albany (NY), completing 56% of his passes and recording 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Griffin Woodell has 408 rushing yards on 79 carries with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 139 yards (15.4 per game) and four touchdowns through the air.

Faysal Aden has carried the ball 86 times for 360 yards (40 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton's leads his squad with 535 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 516 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marqeese Dietz has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 34 receptions for 383 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

