Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) meet the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Washington vs. USC? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Washington vs. USC?

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Washington 37, USC 33
  • Washington has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Huskies have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter.
  • USC lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Washington (-3)
  • Against the spread, Washington is 3-4-1 this season.
  • This season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-4-1 in their eight games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • USC has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Washington vs. USC matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (77.5)
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 77.5 points just once this season.
  • In the USC's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 77.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 86.3 points per game, 8.8 points more than the point total of 77.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 61.5 61.7 61.2
Implied Total AVG 41 40.8 41.3
ATS Record 3-4-1 2-2-1 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

USC

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 65.1 64.3 66
Implied Total AVG 43.6 44.8 42
ATS Record 2-7-0 2-3-0 0-4-0
Over/Under Record 8-1-0 4-1-0 4-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.