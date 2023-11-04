Virginia Tech vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will play their ACC-rival, the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cardinals are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-9.5)
|48.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-9.5)
|48.5
|-365
|+285
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Hokies have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Louisville has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
