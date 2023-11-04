ACC foes meet when the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 23rd-best in total offense (449.9 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (303.4 yards allowed per game). With 26.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech ranks 76th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 49th, surrendering 22.9 points per contest.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Louisville 380.9 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.9 (30th) 316 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.4 (13th) 162.5 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.3 (31st) 218.4 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (43rd) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (21st)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,237 yards on 102-of-174 passing with seven touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 400 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 110 times for 478 yards (59.8 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 21 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has collected 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 413 (51.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has caught 20 passes and compiled 312 receiving yards (39 per game) with four touchdowns.

Stephen Gosnell's 24 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 234 yards.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,018 yards (252.3 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 824 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 174 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 60 times for 252 yards (31.5 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 133 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 712 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 12 passes for 229 yards (28.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 207 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Virginia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.