Based on our computer projections, the Louisville Cardinals will beat the Virginia Tech Hokies when the two teams come together at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-9.5) Toss Up (48.5) Louisville 32, Virginia Tech 18

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Three of the Hokies' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Virginia Tech this year is 0.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Cardinals have four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, Louisville has an ATS record of 2-1.

Out of eight Cardinals games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

The average total for Louisville games this season has been 51.3, 2.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Hokies vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.8 18.0 42.0 12.0 17.0 24.0 Virginia Tech 26.1 22.9 31.8 17.0 16.7 32.7

