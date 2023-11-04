Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The outings in a Week 10 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Virginia include the James Madison Dukes playing the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
William & Mary Tribe at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
VMI Keydets at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Virginia (-1.5)
Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-10)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-1)
No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-15.5)
