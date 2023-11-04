Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 4?
When the Washington Capitals square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tom Wilson score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Wilson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Wilson's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
