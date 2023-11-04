Should you wager on T.J. Oshie to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

Oshie is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Oshie has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 32 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

