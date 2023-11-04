Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Coastal Carolina is favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 50.5 points for the outing.

Coastal Carolina is compiling 444.8 yards per game on offense (26th in the FBS), and rank 83rd on defense, yielding 386.1 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Old Dominion is accumulating 365.6 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked). It ranks 79th in the FBS on defense (383.4 total yards given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -1 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Looking to place a bet on Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Old Dominion Recent Performance

Offensively, the Monarchs are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 387 yards per game (-52-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 372.7 (70th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Monarchs are scoring 24 points per game (-11-worst in college football) and allowing 21.3 per game (77th).

In its past three games, Old Dominion has thrown for 219.7 yards per game (ninth-worst in the nation), and conceded 252.7 in the air (-50-worst).

In their past three games, the Monarchs have rushed for 167.3 yards per game (87th in college football), and allowed 120 on the ground (75th).

The Monarchs are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Old Dominion has hit the over once.

Week 10 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion's ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.

Old Dominion games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season, Old Dominion has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

Old Dominion is this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Old Dominion to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson leads Old Dominion with 1,303 yards on 94-of-160 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 523 yards, or 65.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has collected 435 yards (on 80 carries) with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has racked up 338 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has 15 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 302 yards (37.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey's 12 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 290 yards (36.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jason Henderson paces the team with 2.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected nine TFL and 115 tackles.

EJ Green leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 28 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.